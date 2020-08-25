Godsey & Gibb Associates Sells 2,264 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,705,000 after acquiring an additional 325,275 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 311,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 42,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,301. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

