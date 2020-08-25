Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 20,890 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.72. 17,634,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,188,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $75.73. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

