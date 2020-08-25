Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 236.4% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 61,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 43,215 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 339,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,156,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,019,792 shares of company stock valued at $308,981,858 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA traded up $4.02 on Tuesday, hitting $347.66. 2,862,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,520. The company has a market cap of $348.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.44. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $348.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.