Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $31.97 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $31,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $193.38. The stock had a trading volume of 706,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,032. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.53 and a 200-day moving average of $174.17.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

