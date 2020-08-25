Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 649,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after acquiring an additional 150,871 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 146,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of USB traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,834,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

