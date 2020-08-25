Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 4.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $51,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $15,713,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,954. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.83 and its 200 day moving average is $150.02.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

