Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.86 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $761,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,674,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,835,452. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $92.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

