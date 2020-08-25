Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,003. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

