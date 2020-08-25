Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded up $20.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,608.22. 2,247,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,487. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,614.17. The stock has a market cap of $1,074.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,516.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1,383.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

