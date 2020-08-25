Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) Shares Up 14.2%

Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR)’s share price shot up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $4.90. 593,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 532,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Bull from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Bull stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Golden Bull at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Bull Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNJR)

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services.

