Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.29% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $69,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 474.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 442,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

