Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s 3rd Largest Position

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 6.0% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,765. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

