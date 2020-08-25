Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €101.64 ($119.58).

Shares of SU stock opened at €105.25 ($123.82) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €90.33. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

