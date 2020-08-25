Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,333 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $61,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL remained flat at $$100.44 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,754. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.12 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52.

