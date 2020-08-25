GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Shares Down 0.9%

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) shares dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.29. Approximately 7,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.01% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.