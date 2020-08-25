Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is National Investment Services of America LLC’s 4th Largest Position

National Investment Services of America LLC cut its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 3.0% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. National Investment Services of America LLC owned 0.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $73,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. 6,267,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,212. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

