Graviocoin (GIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $353.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $442,354.04 and approximately $353.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00124567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.01675959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00188890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00148821 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,346,729,273 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,934,272 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

