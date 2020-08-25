Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.74

Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.74 and last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.31.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $611.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of -0.57.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gravity by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

