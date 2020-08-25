GreenMed (GRMD) Price Down 55.9% Over Last Week

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00042260 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $627.90 or 0.05548181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00048136 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

