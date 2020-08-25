Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Shares Down 3.7%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €60.85 ($71.59) and last traded at €62.00 ($72.94). Approximately 155,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €64.40 ($75.76).

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLJ shares. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.33 ($82.75).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 27.52.

Grenke Company Profile (ETR:GLJ)

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

