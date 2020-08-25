Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.10. Grupo TMM SAB shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110,000.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo TMM SAB had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter.

Grupo TMM SAB Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTMAY)

Grupo TMM, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

