Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) Trading Up 0%

Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) was up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.70. Approximately 6,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 23,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

