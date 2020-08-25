GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Trading Down 1.3%

GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.49. Approximately 205,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 335,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.60 target price on shares of GT Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.45 million and a P/E ratio of -14.90.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired 81,500 shares of GT Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$113,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,417,500.

GT Gold Company Profile (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

