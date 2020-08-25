Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.86

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 512988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Separately, Cormark lowered Guyana Goldfields from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.08.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$74.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Guyana Goldfields Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile (TSE:GUY)

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

