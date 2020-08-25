Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.83. Guyana Goldfields shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 1,081,144 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark downgraded Guyana Goldfields from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$74.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Guyana Goldfields Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile (TSE:GUY)

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

