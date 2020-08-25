GXChain Price Reaches $0.90 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00007918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $58.24 million and approximately $46.49 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000421 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001691 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

