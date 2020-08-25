Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hamilton Beach Brands.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 55.16% and a net margin of 4.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of HBB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. 5,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,240. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $250.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 36.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

