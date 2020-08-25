HashCoin (HSC) One Day Volume Tops $29,574.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. HashCoin has a total market cap of $431,077.07 and approximately $29,574.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HashCoin has traded 50.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.52 or 0.05580384 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003549 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051121 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

