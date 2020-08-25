HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KOPN. ValuEngine raised Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Kopin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 59.04%. The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kopin by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in Kopin by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kopin by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.