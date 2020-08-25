HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) Trading 1.7% Higher

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.46 and last traded at $36.46. 20,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 18,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,964 shares during the period. HCM Defender 100 Index ETF makes up 21.8% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 72.45% of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF worth $77,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

