HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) Trading 0.6% Higher

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.31. 9,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 21,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares during the quarter. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF makes up approximately 17.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 63.58% of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF worth $61,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for HCM Defender 500 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Defender 500 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.