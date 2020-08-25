HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the quarter. HD Supply comprises approximately 1.1% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of HD Supply worth $18,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HDS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,877. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.17.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

