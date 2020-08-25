HDFC Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 3.67

Press coverage about HDFC Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) has been trending very positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a coverage optimism score of 3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBKFF remained flat at $$27.00 during trading on Tuesday.

