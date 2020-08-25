Head to Head Contrast: Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) and Realogy (OTCMKTS:RLGY)

Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) and Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Daito Trust Construction has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realogy has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daito Trust Construction and Realogy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daito Trust Construction N/A N/A N/A Realogy -11.19% 4.67% 1.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daito Trust Construction and Realogy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daito Trust Construction $14.34 billion 0.41 $809.38 million N/A N/A Realogy $5.60 billion 0.23 -$188.00 million $1.02 10.93

Daito Trust Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Realogy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Daito Trust Construction and Realogy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daito Trust Construction 0 0 1 0 3.00 Realogy 1 3 3 0 2.29

Realogy has a consensus target price of $9.08, indicating a potential downside of 18.54%. Given Realogy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Realogy is more favorable than Daito Trust Construction.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Daito Trust Construction shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Realogy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Daito Trust Construction

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offer rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services. In addition, it offers agency guarantee and rental building real estate agency services; constructs LP gas plants and supplies LP gas to rental buildings; supplies and sells energy, such as electric power to rental buildings; and operates elderly day care centers and nurseries. Further, the company provides home care, in-home support planning, home visit nursing care, support for people with disabilities, housekeeper referrals, and nursing care personnel introduction services; operates hotels in Malaysia; and handles financing, such as construction funds. Additionally, it sells insurance to rental housing owners and tenants; offers payment services for credit card settlements and other payment methods; provides consulting services for trust businesses centered on real estate management trusts, as well as asset succession and asset management; and offers document shipping and shredding, printing, and clerical work services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services. The Company’s operating platform is supported by the Company’s portfolio of industry franchise brokerage brands, including Century 21 , Coldwell Banker , Coldwell Banker Commercial , ERA , Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and the Company also owns and operates the Corcoran Group and CitiHabitats brands. On August 14, 2014, Realogy Holdings Corp, through its Realogy Group LLC wholly owned subsidiary, acquired ZipRealty Inc (ZipRealty).

