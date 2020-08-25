Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 154,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 180,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 70,616 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 559,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 248,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.19. 130,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769,160. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09.

