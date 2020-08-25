Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 159,500 InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 159,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,032,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.52% of InterDigital Wireless at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 40.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $40,579.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,747.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

InterDigital Wireless stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,224. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.28.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

