Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 186,000 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 186,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. 76,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.87.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

