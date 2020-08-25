Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 494,300 Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 494,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Vistra Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,297. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,199.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

