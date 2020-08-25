Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 251,598 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 416.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,598 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Dropbox worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,205.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $298,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 98,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 288.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.