Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 97,100 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 665.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,285,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,151,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after buying an additional 3,666,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,411,000 after buying an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after buying an additional 1,150,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,785,000 after buying an additional 57,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,727,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.70. 20,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.69. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.