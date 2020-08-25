Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 281,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,334,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $640,167,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,485,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,337,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 317,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,241. The firm has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

