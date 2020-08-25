Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 227,944 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $461.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.54.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,723 shares of company stock worth $147,178,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.29. 174,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,949,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $516.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

