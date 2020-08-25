Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.38% of Radian Group worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 83,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 284.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its holdings in Radian Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 373,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 99,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 206,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of RDN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. 139,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,140. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $364.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

