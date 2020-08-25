Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,411 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $78,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $100.23. The company had a trading volume of 384,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

