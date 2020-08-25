Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29,465.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,540 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 71,419 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 796.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,767. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

