Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 861.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

SHW traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $668.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $681.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,809 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

