Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.12 Million Stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 522,473 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.17% of Jabil worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 43.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Jabil by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Jabil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Jabil by 29.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE JBL traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,398. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.