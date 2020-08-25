Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 438 shares of company stock worth $54,579 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,580. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.37.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

