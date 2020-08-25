Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.50 Million Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 10,103.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of WP Carey worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WP Carey by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 71,325 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in WP Carey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 257,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in WP Carey by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in WP Carey by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 991,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,560,000 after buying an additional 62,199 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

WPC traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

