Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $9.59 Million Stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 124.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 2.23% of Arch Coal worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arch Coal during the first quarter worth $2,805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 669.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Coal during the first quarter worth $289,000.

Shares of ARCH stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $33.95. 5,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Arch Coal Inc has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $89.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

